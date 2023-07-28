Beef fundraiser supports new agricultural center

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It is Beef Month! And an event in Chester County served as a way to celebrate the month and raise funds for a highly requested Chester County building.

A Beef Fundraiser was held on the lawn of the Chester County Courthouse on Friday, giving guests the chance to snag free hotdogs for the first 100 kids, join in on giveaways, and get local beef provided by Jerry Thomas Farms.

We spoke with Steve Rickman, an Agriculture Resource Agent, who says these kinds of events are held in the county every year, but this year stands out as they work to raise funds for a new agricultural center.

“It’s something that has been needed in Chester County. We do not have an agriculture center in Chester County. It’s something the agriculture community has been wanting for years and years. I’ve worked for seven years here in Chester County and it’s been a goal of mine,” Rickman said.

Rickman said when our crew was on the scene Friday morning, they had already sold more than 400 plates. All those funds will go to the new building.

The event also connected kids with live calves and a steer.

“It is our job as farmers and agriculture community to educate people about beef. The goal of July Beef Month is to sell more beef in Tennessee,” Rickman said.

Rickman says they have also secured a grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for the new building.

