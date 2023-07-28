Civil War veteran honored by family in Humboldt

A family in Humboldt honored their late grandfather Porter Friarson.

Friarson served in the American Civil War as a Union soldier in the 42nd Infantry Company A.

Mayor Marvin Sikes shared more on the importance of taking the time out and honoring Friarson.

“I am a historian of our city, and this is a very, very rare to have an African American Civil War soldier in a southern cemetery like this. We have lots of Confederate southerners in the cemetery. But we don’t have a lot, maybe one, maybe one, only African American that fought on the Union side. So it’s an honor for me to be a part of it,” Sikes said.

Tennessee also observes July 28 as Bullets Have No Eyes. This day was appointed in 2019 by former Sen. Brenda Gilmore to raise awareness on gun-related deaths in the state.

Mamie Turner, the grand daughter of Friarson, shared more.

“Mayors in all parts of Tennessee have came in and recognized the state of observance and this is what we do every July 28,” Friarson said.

On July 28, Turner and and her family pay tribute to her late great grandfather by releasing balloons and focusing on the Tennessee observance day.

Turner also mentioned the connections between her great father and Bullets Have No Eyes.

“We are bringing awareness against gun violence, and I know in the Civil War they went through a lot of trials and errors as with gun violence and all types of tragedy, and I think with granddaddy Porter being in the Civil War, it’s a part of American history, good history and part of Humboldt’s history,” Turner said.

Humboldt leaders also gave Turner and her family a Certificate of Observance for Friarson’s hard work.

