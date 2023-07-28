Curiosities Market returns to Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The Curiosities Market is returning to Camden on Saturday, July 29.

It is an exciting market of small businesses that carries all things offbeat and eclectic.

The first Curiosities Market was held back in May. Saturday’s event is being promoted as a “Double Market,” featuring small business owners selling handcrafted items as well as a new section for local farmers.

Items that will be available are artwork, horror related items, jewelry, and much more merchandise. More than 50 vendors are expected.

“Camden is very supportive. We are even having local farmers come out and sell their produce. We are not charging farmers anything to come set up just to make sure we are a very good addition to the community of Camden,” said Jessica Coleman, the owner.

This market will be going on every last Saturday of the month until October.

People attending are encouraged to dress up in their spooky or unusual costumes.

