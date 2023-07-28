Day base opened at Carroll County hospital

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A special ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the opening of a day base at a Carroll County hospital.

“We are announcing an opening of a day base here at the Baptist Memorial Hospital here in Huntingdon. We have an aircraft that we try to have here everyday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to be available for transfers out of the hospital or to respond to anywhere in this area,” said Andy Rice, the Base Medical Manager.

People were able to meet the team and view the helicopter. The guests were also treated to burgers and hotdogs, beverages, and free ice cream.

Many were in attendance for support and the opening of the new day base, including Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler who says that everyone is thrilled to have this day base in the city.

He adds that the hospital has always done a great job, and he thanked everyone who helped make this

possible.

“And now to add this incredible service on top of that partnership with hospital wing to be able to serve our community and region through this air ambulance service is just an incredible blessing and opportunity for Carroll County and really the region,” Butler said.

Rice says that the ultimate goal is to have the helicopter and a medical crew at the hospital 24 hours a day.

