Heat Continues this Weekend, Sunday Morning Rain Chance

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The heat advisory remains in effect this evening and has been extended into Saturday across West Tennessee. There is a front that will pass on Sunday cooling things down some. A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday night in our northern counties and few may linger into the day on Sunday as the front passes. We will have the latest on just how hot things are going to get this weekend and more on who is most likely to see a shower or storm coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The heat was intense on Friday and rain showers or clouds didn’t show up to cool us down at all. Highs reached the mid to upper 90s and it was another humid day. Most of us felt between 105-110° but some places were near 115° on the heat index this afternoon.

Skies were full of sunshine and the winds came out of the southwest during the day. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again. The heat will continue into the weekend so take it easy if you have to spend any time outdoors.

THE WEEKEND:

A very hot weekend looks to be in store for West Tennessee and all of the Mid South. Highs look to reach the mid to upper 90s and the humidity will be a factor as well. Heat advisories have been issued for Saturday and might be for Sunday as well depending on the timing of the cold front. Low temperatures may only fall down to the mid 70s for both nights.

Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny on Saturday but some partly cloudy skies could move in late in the day on Saturday into Sunday morning. The winds will start of the southwest but could transition to the west as the weekend goes on. The winds will shift to the northwest late Sunday after the front makes it through our area. The front that will move through on Sunday and could usher in a few showers or weak storms Saturday night into Sunday morning, but confidence in significant rainfall as of now appears to be low. We will keep an eye on the late weekend cold front as the system gets a little closer. We cannot rule out a couple gusty storms so please stay weather aware this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the cold front late Sunday temperatures are expected to cool down a bit as we kick off next week. It will still be hot with highs reaching the low 90s. It will be less humid as the week begins as well because the winds are forecast to come out of the north for Monday and Tuesday. Southwest winds will return for the middle of the week and that will allow temperatures to reach back up in the mid to upper 90s and the humidity will begin to become a factor again too. Morning lows will start the week in the low 70s but will increase as the week rolls on. Chances for a few showers will be possible early Monday and maybe some pop up showers or storms will also return in the middle of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy in general most of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay very high through the weekend. The rain and storm chances are low but a few cannot be ruled out later in the weekend. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13