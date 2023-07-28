International basketball tournament begins in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Basketball teams came together from far and wide in the Hub City for the first ever international tournament.

Dr. Keith Taylor and Marlin Dotson from the Travel Basketball Team — named “Team Tenacious” — have created a tournament for West Tennessee teams and some international teams to play one another.

The tournament kicked off Friday night, featuring more than a dozen teams. Including two teams from Mexico.

The high school boys and girls tournaments are being held at Liberty Tech High School, while middle school boys and girls tournaments are being held at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

“We’re trying to give them the chance to have a scholarship because they can play at any high school in the United States. We have a lot of players. They play in college right now. And that’s our main goal, to bring the guys and girls the chance to have that future view to go to the United States,” said Augustine Avila, a co-founder of Team Tenacious Organization.

The tournament will continue through Sunday. Doors open at 9 a.m. and once again on Sunday.

Admission is $10 and a weekend pass is $30.

