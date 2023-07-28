Luncheon held for healthcare workers in Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Hardeman County and Bolivar expressed their appreciation to West Tennessee Healthcare’s Medical Center EMS on Friday.

Midnight on Monday, July 3, Bolivar’s contract with West Tennessee Healthcare will end, reverting emergency medical service back to the Hardeman County Ambulance Service.

West Tennessee Healthcare has been providing one and half units to the area since 2021 due to a shortage of local staff.

In that time, the city reports that West Tennessee Healthcare responded to over 4,000 emergency calls and completed over 3,000 transports.

“West Tennessee Healthcare is not just a big hospital to us, it’s family. They’re family, they’re friends, they’re neighbors. I can never express what they mean to us and what they’ve done for Bolivar and Hardeman County. Everything from providing not only just EMS coverage, but also providing a hospital here,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic.

In an interview with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and in a news release on the City of Bolivar’s Facebook page, McTizic expressed concerns over Hardeman County Ambulance Service taking over.

In the news release, it states in part:

“The county currently staffs two-to-three ambulance units for the entire county while Medical Center EMS currently staffs two ambulance units just for the City of Bolivar.”

The release goes on to say in part:

“I have every confidence in the staff at the Hardeman County Ambulance Service. The staff are knowledgeable and provide great care for our county. However, I am not confident in the county’s management of EMS services. I am not confident that the county has adequately staffed the ambulance service nor am I confident that they are prepared to take on the additional call volume that will be added when West Tennessee Health Care’s contract ends on July 31, 2023.”

You can read the full news release from the City of Bolivar on their Facebook page here.

