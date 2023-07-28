McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Haunted Mansion

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Disney Pictures’s Haunted Mansion.

A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.