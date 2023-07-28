Mugshots : Madison County : 7/27/23 – 7/28/23

Diamond Akines Diamond Akines: Failure to appear

Abelardo Martinez Abelardo Martinez: Driving while unlicensed

Freddie Williams Freddie Williams: Violation of community corrections

Jean McAnally Jean McAnally: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000

Melissa Middleton Melissa Middleton: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)



Randal Azbill Randal Azbill: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

Ross Mayer Ross Mayer: Leaving the scene of an accident

Timothy Cunningham Timothy Cunningham: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/28/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.