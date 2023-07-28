Mugshots : Madison County : 7/27/23 – 7/28/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Diamond Akines Diamond Akines: Failure to appear Abelardo Martinez Abelardo Martinez: Driving while unlicensed Freddie Williams Freddie Williams: Violation of community corrections Jean McAnally Jean McAnally: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000 Melissa Middleton Melissa Middleton: Fugitive (Hold for other agency) Randal Azbill Randal Azbill: Fugitive (Hold for other agency) Ross Mayer Ross Mayer: Leaving the scene of an accident Timothy Cunningham Timothy Cunningham: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/28/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin