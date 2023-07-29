2nd ever Community Field Day held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families didn’t let the heat stop them heading to a free event.







The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks hosted their second annual Community Field Day.

Families from all over the Hub City were invited to have fun, check out some vendors, and receive free school supplies.

This event was hosted at North Park on Saturday.

Bridget Parham, the Recreational Manager for the City of Jackson, shared more on how she’s feeling about the event’s turnout.

“We feel very excited about today’s event. We know some families are living on budgets and we know any items that they can get, any supplies or items they can get…for the families, it’s just the help. So that’s what we’re doing coming together as a community to give out supplies to the families and help in any way that we can,” Parham said.

Parham also mentioned that Jackson Police and Fire Department were helping in any way that they can.

The Y on the Go also helped families during this event by giving out books and smoothies, as well as nutrition tips.

“The YMCA is partnering with the Jackson-Madison County School County Systems to provide before and after care at the schools throughout Jackson. We are here today with the Y on the Fly, which is a van. We’ve got a smoothie machine and lots of fun activities for the children,” said Melissa White, the Regional Director for the YMCA of West Tennessee.

White also mentions that this program also offers help with homework for students.

Jackson Recreation and Parks also handed out free food and water to families while they had fun.

Find more local news here.