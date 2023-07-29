Car, bike show held to improve lives around the world

DYER, Tenn. — A car and bike show was held on Saturday, raising funds for groups aiming to improve lives around the world.

In the West Tennessee heat, engines were running for Motors for a Mission’s first ever Car and Bike Show on Front Street in Dyer.

We spoke with Nathan Murphy – the event organizer and Youth Pastor at Dyer First Assembly – who said that though this is a first-of-its-kind of event for them, helping communities is nothing new.

“We have certain things during the year that we do as a youth group, like conventions and stuff. And when we go to these conventions, we hand a big check to them for Speed the Light, BGMC, and all that,” Murphy said. “Last year, we did for the Navajo Nation right here in the United States, we gave money for them to build water wells. The year before that we gave to some place in Africa to build water wells. This year we are giving the money to Sumba.”

With a food truck on-site, free admission for spectators, and trophies for registered vehicles, Murphy says the turnout was good from the public.

“I was kind of worried at first because I was like, ‘Well first year, you know, sometimes first year at car shows you don’t have too many people.’ But I think we got a really decent crowd this year for our first time ever having this,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that sponsors helped provide trophies like “best car,” “best bike,” and more.

Murphy wanted to remind everyone what the event was for.

“The one thing I’d like everyone to know is: Yes, I represent Dyer First Assembly, I am the Youth Pastor there, right here in Dyer. I am representing my church, but at the same time we are representing God’s kingdom. And ultimately, this is to advance the kingdom of Jesus. No name of the church is going to make any difference on giving the money to,” Murphy said.

Murphy said though he may never get to see the changes events like Saturday’s bring, he is happy to donate any dollar towards it.

Murphy said that the money will help build a soccer complex on the island of Sumba, which is north of Australia in the Indonesia archipelago.

