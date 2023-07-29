Curiosities Market continues, offering community and more

CAMDEN, Tenn. – The Curiosities Market has returned to Camden, and it is getting better and better!

We spoke with Jessie Coleman, the owner of the Curiosities Market, who says that they are seeing triple the vendors since their second month.

She says that they have over 50 vendors and food trucks offering artwork, horror related items, jewelry, and much more merchandise.

“So Camden didn’t have a whole lot going on for people in Camden, and especially not for us that are a little odd, weird and eclectic. So I wanted to start something that was kind of a safe place for us all to hang out and make new friends with people that are like minded,” Coleman said.

Coleman says their market will be held on the last Saturday of the month until October.

Their next market is August 26, with one of their largest expected for October 28.

