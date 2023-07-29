Kids learn new skills free of charge in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in the Hub City were able to learn some new skills for free.







The Bounce Back Program celebrated its 2oth year of teaching free basketball skills to the youth.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd, along with his sponsors, were able to teach kids basketball skills, provide breakfast and lunch, as well as offer some door prizes.

Jackson Central Merry’s boys basketball team were also able to help teach the children skills, and kids were able to learn basketball skills like defense, dribbling, and shooting

Dodd shared more information on the Bounce Back program and its importance to the community.

“Well from dribbling to shooting defense, the main skill they been taught today is life skills. It’s not about basketball skills, but just learning life skills and what it mean to be a person. The importance of giving, the importance of being positive. It’s the main thing I want them to take away basketball skills are all great, but I want them to grow up and be productive young people in the community,” Dodd said.

Bounce back happens every year before school begins.

Dodd wants to thank those who helped sponsored this program.

