A new workout is headed to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—An all new men’s workout group comes to the Hub City.

F3, a men’s workout group is coming to Jackson on August 14 and is looking for men to join a free, peer-led workout.

Steven Sharamitaro, F3 workout partcipant

According to F3 workout enthusiast Steven Sharamitaro, he has been having to drive to Memphis to be able to participate in F3 workouts.

Sharamitaro says that he looks forward to bringing these workouts to Jackson.

“We are going to host our first exercise August 14, 5:30 in the morning. It’s going to be at the West Tennessee Sportsplex parking lot near the Rockabilly Stadium. We encourage all men to join. It’s 100 percent free, it’s outdoors, it is peer-led, and ends in a circle of trust,” Sharamitaro said.

