Country music star enlist in the U.S. military

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—One country star is ready to serve his country again to heighten morale and help recruit new troops.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was in attendance to witness country music star Craig Morgan as he was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve in front of a sold-out Grand Ole Opry crowd in Nashville on Saturday.

Blackburn commended Morgan for enlisting to not only serve his country but to work with DoD leadership to boost recruitment rates.

According to Blackburn, the U.S. Army was 15,000 recruits short of last year’s goal. It was then that her office started working with the Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Army to allow Morgan to enlist, even though he is a few years away from mandatory retirement age. It was through Morgan’s willingness to serve his country and the cause along with Blackburn’s team that it was all possible.

In a statement from the news release, Senator Blackburn had this to say, “It has been such an honor to work alongside Craig on his return to the U.S. Army Reserve. Craig has long been a champion of our military, with his support spanning his previous active-duty service and an accomplished career in music. His dedication to serving our country exemplifies the very best of the Volunteer Spirit, and I know his story will be an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve.”

Morgan stated in the release, “I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves.” He continued, “I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan previously served his country for 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He served with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. His certifications include Airborne, Air Assault, and Rappel Master.

Morgan will now serve as a Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate. He plans to continue touring and making new music while also serving his country in the U.S. Army Reserve.

