Final night of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn.—Tonight was the final night of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant.

These contestants laid it all on the line for the crown.

In a pageant filled with glitz, glamor, and talent 36 young women took the stage one last time with one woman being crowned Miss Tennessee Volunteer.







The Carl Perkins Civic Center was packed with family, friends, and supporters excited to see these women display their talent.

“Being around this wonderful organization is so fun it’s just a beautiful community, and I am so proud to be a part of it,” said Ryleigh Greene, Miss Arkansas Volunteer 2023.

The finalists laid it all on the line and competed in different categories including lifestyle and fitness and talent. Volunteer Kristi Greene tells us her favorite part about this pageant.

“My daughter has participated in this organization. This pageant is such a family and getting to see everybody, getting to see the other moms and dads. That is my favorite part just getting to reconnect with everyone,” Greene said.

These contestants showcased their grace, intelligence, and charisma, leaving the audience captivated throughout the night.

“I’m so excited. I’m actually from Tennessee, and I got to move to Arkansas because of some college opportunities. I’ve been able to be around this program and watch it grow into something that it is today. I just competed for Miss Volunteer America in June so it was a really cool experience. I’m so glad to be back here and to see the next Tennessee Volunteer be crowned,” Greene said.

The winner and new Miss Tennessee Volunteer is Miss Lane College, Jada Brown.

