Tax free weekend concludes in TN

JACKSON, Tenn.—Tax free weekend comes to an end.







Many people were hitting the stores over the weekend to take advantage of the final days of tax free weekend.

Sunday marked the last day with the tax holiday ending at 11:59 p.m.

Many of the people that were shopping were doing back to school shopping.

If you missed out on the savings, the three month grocery tax holiday begins August 1 and will end October 28, 2023.

To find out more about the Grocery Tax Holiday, click here.

For more local news stories, click here.