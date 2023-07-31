3 armed robberies under investigation

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says three armed robberies are under investigation.

The department says the three robberies, which they believe are connected, occurred Friday night.

The department says their officers responded to the Dodge Store on Main Street around 9 p.m., where an employee stated that a man entered the store with a handgun, demanding money from the register.

Then around 9:11 p.m., officers headed to Bull Market on Forrest Street, and then to KC’s One Stop on Highway 1012 around 9:15 p.m, each in reference to a robbery.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robberies, and no one was injured.

Police say the alleged suspect is believed to have stolen a SUV that was left running at Q-Mart on East Court Street around 8:41 p.m. It was found abandoned on Bean Mill Road on Saturday morning.

Dyersburg police say anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311, or the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679.

