6th annual Porchfest showcases local music to celebrate 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–In celebration of 731 Day on Monday, Jackson Hidden Tracks hosted the 6th Annual Porchfest.

Families and neighbors came together for the free event to enjoy live music from local musicians throughout the LANA area.

Several homes participated in the event, with those in attendance making their way from home to home for live music, stopping for snacks from local food trucks along the way.

This year’s event featured five artists, showing a wide variety of music.