Annual event to help veterans, their families on August 4 

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is being held to bring resources and the community together to engage our veterans and their loved ones.

Vendors and agents will be set up on August 4 to help with questions or file claims with President Joe Biden’s PACT Act, along with other needed resources during the Veterans Outreach Program.

The community is invited to get involved as veterans are not the only ones who will be able to benefit from attending.

“It’s not going to be just benefits for our veterans. There are benefits for surviving spouses, benefits for kids as far as college education. We’ll have the ID card facility here in place if they need to get ID cards made up. So we’re going to be set up to accommodate all areas,” said Reginald Sims, the Department Head of the Madison County Veterans Service.

The Veterans Outreach Program will take place at 311 North Parkway where early voting was previously held.

You can enjoy the festivities from 10 a.m. until 2p.m. on August 4.

