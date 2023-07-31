Auditions to be held for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are set to be held for “The Play That Goes Wrong” by the Jackson Theatre Guild.

The guild says auditions for their fall production will be August 5 and August 6 at 2 p.m. It will be held upstairs in the old City Hall building at 314 East Main Street in Jackson, next to The Ned.

The guild says roles for the play are aged 18 and up, and no prior experience is needed.

The show will be in September through October.

