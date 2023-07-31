Downtown businesses offer sales for 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — 731 Day made an annual return to the Hub City, with businesses offering great deals and savings.

Several Hub City businesses had a variety of opportunities for everyone to end the month with some fun and some savings.

“731 Day is July 31st every year just to celebrate Jackson, West Tennessee, and all of the great businesses and organizations that we have in town,” said Asther Jones, the Development Coordinator for RIFA.

We got to visit RIFA’s Thrift Store, where they were having a special sale to celebrate the day.

“We are having a special as a part of 731 Day in our community where if you come to the RIFA Thrift Store and you spend $7 or more, you will get 31 percent off of your entire purchase,” said Kristen Casper, the Communications Coordinator.

The all new Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering also participated in 731 Day.

“We just think it’s a great awareness for our community. It gets people out and about and gives them a discount on some items just to give them a chance to try us, especially this being our third-fourth week open. So it’s a good chance for people to come in and just try something different,” said Trevor Jones, the Operations Manager for Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering.

Jones says their specials for 731 Day included a large cold brew coffee and your choice of a pastry for seven dollars and 31 cents. The pastry choices included a variety of large cookie choices, a variety of muffin, and a variety of pie choices.

“All that here for 731 Day, so come out and give us a try. Get a coffee and a pastry. Would love to see you,” Jones said.

731 Day was created several years ago by the group Our Jackson Home to celebrate and show appreciation to the community.

