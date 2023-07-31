Drug Task Force: Large scale drug trafficking conducted at old Walmart building

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force has released details into their search of the old Walmart building in Humboldt.

Joseph Brian Moss

Lauren Nichole Tippet Moss

Dustin Page

Tiffany Page

IMG_1281



IMG_1202

IMG_1198

The task force has revealed that they were conducting a drug search warrant after nearly 35 pounds of edibles containing Psilocybin, a schedule I hallucinogenic drug, were shipped through the mail and delivered to the business.

When agents arrived, the task force says there was one armed person near the rear of the warehouse who was taken into custody without incident.

During a 10-hour search, agents found “multiple rooms containing an illicit steroid lab, three indoor marijuana grow operations, a gun manufacturing room, a moonshine still, and a shipping and receiving operation for shipping illegal drugs and receiving money.”

The task force seized:

376 vials of steroid oils

21 pounds of various steroid powders

3.6 gallons of steroid oil

9,180 steroid pills

70 forged driver’s license cards from four states, all containing the same individual’s photo

43.5 pounds of Psilocybin

40 pounds of Delta 9 THC in multiple forms

29 weapons

$153,421 in suspected drug proceeds

a moonshine still

a large amount of drug paraphernalia

documentation and electronic evidence

The task force says a total of 90.5 kilograms of various narcotics were seized.

The task force says that additional search warrants were conducted at two homes Gibson and Madison counties in connection to the business, with agents finding additional steroids, steroid powder, and guns.

The task force reports that Joseph Brian Moss, 41, Lauren Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, both of Humboldt, Dustin Page, 38, Tiffany Page, 39, both of Madison County, have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

All have been charged with “a various combination of criminal offenses to include: Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver and/or Manufacturing of Schedule I, III and VI Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity

Theft Trafficking, Maintaining a Drug Location, and Felony Drug Paraphernalia.”

“This seizure is the biggest in the 28th Judicial District and arguably West Tennessee. It is the result of many years of hard work and partnerships formed between multiple agencies. West Tennessee and more specifically, Humboldt, is a safer place to live, work, and raise our families as a result of the hard work and dedication put into this case by my Agents and our partners,” said Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter.

The investigation involved the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspector, Counterdrug Task Force, A.T.F., Humboldt Police Department, Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, and the 26th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Read the news release Humboldt Fitness Press Release.

Find updates on local crime here.