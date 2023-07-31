Local man speaks about overcoming drug addiction

JACKSON, Tenn. — James Blankenship delivered a powerful speech about his life and overcoming drug addiction during the Old Hickory Rotary Club’s Monday meeting.

Blankenship says he went from a heavy drug addiction with no hope in sight to owning his own business and creating the Broken Chains program in Brownsville to help other men overcome drug addiction.

“And so he has been successful at this, and it is real passion because it came out of his own experience. It’s a pretty compelling story I thought,” said Steve Bowers, the President of the Old Hickory Rotary Club.

You can learn more about Broken Chains by calling (731) 267-2140.

