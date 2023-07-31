Madison Co. Fire responds to fires Sunday, Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department was dispatched to two different fires on Sunday and Monday.

Monday

Fire Chief Eric Turner says that around 7 a.m., they were dispatched to 150 Lewis Road in Medina on Monday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out within 45 minutes. The home was a total loss, according to the fire department.

The fire department reports that there were no injuries. The man was home alone and was not injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sunday

The department also responded to a kitchen fire on Sunday.

They were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to Westover Road and were able to get the fire held to the kitchen and under control within five minutes.

Turner said that one person suffered light smoke inhalation and small burns, but was able to be treated at the scene.

