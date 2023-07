HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Selmer Utility Division is currently repairing a water main break.

Selmer Utility says that the main burst on Sunday at State Highway 142, and that they were able to find the break at 9 a.m. on Monday. They immediately began repairs.

The loss of water pressure is only affecting Stantonville, according to Selmer Utility.

Find more local news here.