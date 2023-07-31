Trenton police say two people shot Friday night

TRENTON, Tenn. – The Trenton Police Department says two people were shot Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers were sent to Lexington Street, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The department says that one person was flown to the Med in Memphis, while the other was treated and released from the scene.

The department says that the shooting was related to an on-going domestic incident, and that officers recovered a high-powered rifle and a handgun that were believed to have been used during the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.