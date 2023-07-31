Will The Extreme Heat Stay Away?

Monday Evening Update July 31st….

July has about come and gone and it had some hot days with it. In fact, We reached 95 degrees on both the 28th and 29th of the month with heat index readings that climbed well above 100. We had just shy of 6 inches of rain for the month with around 4.25 inches being the normal according to the 30 average. We are looking to be in a little break from the extreme heat the next few days while others just to our west area dealing with record setting heat!

TONIGHT:

Skies will become mostly cloudy early to partly cloudy late with overnight lows around 69. A light breeze from the northeast around 5 mph.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will bring pretty much the same as the dome of extreme heat stays to our south and west thanks to a stalled out cold front to our south. The ridge will break down slightly allowing the heat to stay away from us at least the next couple of days. As the front weakens and the heat dome expands east some by Thursday, we’ll start to see some heat returning in the form of lower to middle 90’s late week.

Highs for tomorrow should be slightly cooler with our continued northeast flow to around 87 in the late afternoon. Winds will be more from the east and eventually from the southeast by around Wednesday. Better rain chances will start to play into the weather, especially towards Wednesday and Thursday.

Mid week rain chances will climb to around 50% by Wednesday and Thursday and the temperatures will start to climb by late week as we start to be affected by the heat dome to our west. Rain chances will stay in the forecast but return to the lower odds of around 20% for Friday and Saturday. The weekend looks hot with highs ranging from about 92 to 95 over the area each day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we are seeing a little break in the heat for now. More heat could be on the way the first week of August. A few storms along the ridge could be strong on Wednesday and Thursday so we’ll not want to change any plans but stay weather aware. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

