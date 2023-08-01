Abraham “Joe” Johnson
Funeral service for Abraham “Joe” Johnson, age 71, will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cerro Gordo Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Monday, July 31, 2023 at his residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Johnson will lie-in-state Friday, August 4, 2023 at Cerro Gordo Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.
One attachment • Scanned by Gmail