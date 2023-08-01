Barber School offering free haircuts for students under 13

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back.





The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under.

They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owner of the Barber School, Lamar Hobson Jr., says it’s a way to connect to the community while also providing his barber students with experience.

They can be found at 77 Carriage House Drive Suite J in Jackson.

You can find the Barber School on Facebook as well.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.