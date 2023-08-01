Concerns reappear over ‘brown water’ in Huntingdon, officials say ‘safe to drink’

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Officials respond after residents continue to raise concerns about their water quality.

Last week, we received information and photos from viewers regarding water discoloration in Huntingdon. This follows reports of similar issues we previously covered in May.

According to some residents, on Friday, the water being used in their home appeared brown in color.

We reached out to Huntingdon Mayor Nina Smothers, who provided a statement on Monday, July 31, which says that the discoloration is due to iron released in the pipes following repair work, and the water is allegedly safe to drink.

The full statement reads:

Thank you for offering Huntingdon Water Department an opportunity to explain the water disturbance. This episode is new and different from the previous occurrence. A leak was repaired on Friday afternoon. The town had a report on Friday afternoon of discoloration. Friday night, hydrants in the affected area were flushed. There is a contractor with TDOT resurfacing portions of the bypass. That contractor is filling a tanker truck to be used for the asphalt which is using a large amount of force. Also, the grinding down of the bypass surface and a vibratory roller being used to compress the asphalt is producing a vibration to the water lines below surface creating turbulence in the lines. The water is safe to drink. Discoloration is due to iron released in the pipes. Lines are being reflushed this morning to reduce any discoloration.

