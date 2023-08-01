Donald Ray “Donnie” Myers, Sr.

Donald Ray “Donnie” Myers, Sr., age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, July 31, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Donnie was born September 7, 1938 in Rosemark, Tennessee, the son of the late David Franklin Myers and Lorena Alma Leath Myers. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1958 and was employed with Rhea Oil as a driver for many years before his retirement. Donnie was married June 15, 1990 to Beverly Link Myers and he was a resident of Somerville for much of his life.

Mr. Myers is survived by his wife, Mrs. Beverly Link Myers of Olive Branch, MS; his son, Mr. Don Myers of Greenwood, MS; his stepdaughter, Jolie Tenant of Olive Branch, MS; his stepson, Tony Palazzolo of Olive Branch, MS; his sister, Bertha Myers Thomas; his brother, Ralph Myers (Sandra); two grandchildren, Brody Myers and Heidi Myers; and four step-grandchildren, Jessica Winters, Emily Palazzolo, Austin Tenant and Alexis Tenant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Joe Palazzolo and three brothers, Dave Myers, Bill Myers and Bobby Myers.

A visitation for Mr. Myers will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Belmont Cemetery at Mason.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.