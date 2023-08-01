FHU appoints new senior vice president

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has a new senior vice president.

According to a news release, Dave Clouse, the now former vice president for community engagement, will be taking on the new role immediately.

The release says that Clouse is a 1987 alumnus.

“Dave has contributed to Freed-Hardeman’s growth and success since he became a staff member almost 30 years ago. I am grateful that he is willing to use his proven leadership to make us an even stronger institution as we continue serving students for God’s glory. As we seek to be faithful stewards of the amazing growth and blessings God has given FHU, we know that focused and goal-oriented leaders like Dave are vital,” said Freed-Hardeman University President David R. Shannon.

