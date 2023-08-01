Into to Competition Shooting held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Range opened its doors for a special event Tuesday night.

The Range held an Introduction to Competition Shooting. The class is part of The Range’s action pistol series, which takes place each Tuesday night.

The night’s class was for anyone interested in learning how to participate in shooting competitions., showing them how the competition works and how it is scored.

Organizers say next Tuesday night, a class will be held for more experienced shooters. But the competitions are open to everyone.

“We have a division for everyone. You just basically shoot whatever it is that people carry on a regular basis, or use for home defense and are thinking about carrying that pistol. You can come here and kind of see what the competitive side of it is like. Gives you a reason to practice more and its just a whole lot of fun,” said Rob Tillery, the match director.

To learn more about the classes and competitions, you can call The Range at (731) 240-1776.

