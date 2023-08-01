Mid Week Rain Showers Returning to West Tennessee

It has been a cooler and mild day for Tuesday as we are still seeing northerly winds on the back side of last weekends cold front. The front will be lifted back to the north as a warm front on Wednesday and that will bring in more showers and weak storms. The rain will return Thursday during the first half of the day as well. As the warm front lifts back to the north we should warm back up into the mid 90s for the back half of the work week. We will have the latest details on the timing of the showers/storms and a detailed look into your weekend’s forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight as a stalled out front is sitting just to the west of the Mississippi River. We cannot rule out a couple stray showers tonight but rain chances will increase into the day on Wednesday and are expected to linger into the day on Thursday as well. Winds will be calm tonight but will be light out of the northeast this evening. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s due to the lower humidity from the northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and some weak non severe storms look likely on Wednesday. The stalled out front will begin to slowly lift back across West Tennessee as a warm front. This will usher in the rain but will also bring a some warmer weather and a change in the winds late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday and overnight lows will fall back down to the low 70s. The showers will stick around from the morning into the afternoon hours. The winds will come out of the east to start to the day and shift back to the southwest by Wednesday night. Chances for rain is around 60%.

THURSDAY:

Another round of showers and storms is expected during the first half of the day on Thursday. As the day progresses most of the rain will lift to the north and east of our viewing area as the front pushes further away from us. Under the warm front, skies will remain partly cloudy in the morning and decrease by Thursday night. The winds will come out of the southwest as well and that will warm us up into the low to mid 90s. The temperatures will be higher in areas southwest of Jackson where the sun will peak out the longest. It will be also be quite humid into the afternoon and overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Chances for rain sit around 40% but will be highest northeast of the Hub City.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how far the front gets pushed before it stalls out will determine if we see any rain in West Tennessee on Friday or not. As of now we are expecting mostly sunny skies and hot and humid weather. Highs will reach the mid 90s and the winds will come out of the southwest. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again. Chances for rain will be greatest the closer you get to Kentucky Lake. The winds are forecast to come out of the west on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast scenario that makes the most sense as of now shows another front drifting back through West Tennessee this weekend. The front will bring in another shot for showers and storms. Saturday looks more likely that Sunday to see the rain but it all depends on the timing of the front. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest on Saturday, out of the west of Sunday and back to the northwest by Sunday night into the day on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy in general this weekend but will be mostly cloudy at times when the front passes. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 90s depending on who encounters the rain early in the day. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs reaching the low 90s or upper 80s but that also depends on the timing of the front. Like this week, temperatures are forecast to be a little cooler to start next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to be quite high to wrap up the work week and to kick off the weekend. The rain and storm chances are high in the middle of the week and will look to return again over the weekend. As of now the severe weather threat appears to be low but some storms are expected over the next 7 days. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

