Mugshots : Madison County : 7/31/23 – 8/01/23

Brittany Holman Brittany Holman: Schedule II drug violations, driving while unlicensed

Anotia Roberson Anotia Roberson: Failure to appear

Cameron Flake Cameron Flake: Driving under the influence

Dekentis Harris Dekentis Harris: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

Garrett Weirs Garrett Weirs: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Garrett Weirs: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



James Echols James Echols: Criminal simulation, forgery, driving while unlicensed

Jimmy Greenway Jimmy Greenway: Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons, driving on revoked/suspended license Jimmy Greenway: Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jonathon Woodruff Jonathon Woodruff: Violation of community corrections

Kennedy Bond Kennedy Bond: Theft of property under $1,000

Marcus Clark Marcus Clark: Violation of probation



Marouf Abujaber Marouf Abujaber: Failure to appear

Shakara Simmons Shakara Simmons: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Terrance Moore Terrance Moore: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/31/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/01/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.