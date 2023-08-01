Tax relief on groceries begins in Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In a move aimed at providing financial relief to Tennesseans, the Tennessee Works Tax Act was signed by Governor Bill Lee back in May.

As a result, groceries will be tax free for three months in Tennessee from August 1 to October 31.











Store Director Selena Salas says the tax free holiday on groceries is going to help a lot of people.

“Customers will have the opportunity to save money. We are Save-A-Lot, so we try very hard to give customers the best quality, the lowest prices, and being able to implement tax free is just something that is an added bonus,” Salas said.

One shopper is happy to be able to buy their groceries tax free for the next three months.

“Well, I’m really excited because that pretty much amounts to 10 percent off of everything. You just get to pay what is listed on the stickers,” said Chris Bailey, a shopper.

Save-A-Lot employee Daniel Ashworth says that this is going to be a gamechanger for his budget.

“I’m a shopper as well as an employee, so that’ll help out a lot. That should bring in a lot of business too, so that’s good. I like to see those good summer numbers. So yeah, it is pretty exciting,” Ashworth said.

According to tn.gov, Tennesseans are expected to save an estimated $273 million in taxes total during the tax holiday.

