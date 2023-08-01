Teachers, faculty treated to LOLO concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teachers and faculty received a musical treat as they prepare for the school year to start.

LOLO performs for students and faculty at JMCSS (4)

LOLO performs for students and faculty at JMCSS (3)

LOLO performs for students and faculty at JMCSS (2)

LOLO performs for students and faculty at JMCSS (1)

Award winning musical artist and vocalist LOLO performed Tuesday morning at the Jackson Madison County School System Opening In-service.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King also presented an Opening of Schools address.

The event took place at the Oman Arena, and was held to show all of their staff that they are appreciated.

“He believes in appreciating all employees because our bus drivers, they’re the first face that a student sees in the morning and the last face in the afternoon, and so he believes in investing in them. Our cafeteria workers, they feed our students everyday. Our educational assistants, our maintenance, our grounds employees, every single employee matters in the life of our students,” said Melissa Spurgeon, the Chief of Staff for the school system.

School starts on Monday, August 7 for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Find more local news here.