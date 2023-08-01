Tips on how to prep for anxiety of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The upcoming school year can be an exciting time, but for some it can be a time of high anxiety that can lead to depression.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America estimates that between two and five percent of school-aged children experience anxiety-based school refusal.

So what can you do to help your child with the stresses of going back to school?

Ashley Mills, the In-Home Program Expert with Youth Villages, has tips to prepare your child mentally for going back to school.

Mills says start your school routine before school starts, create a plan of expectations based off previous school years, make sure your children have the supplies they need, do a short review to remind your child of what they learned the previous year, and familiarize your child with where they are going to school by taking them to see the building beforehand.

“For children that are going to new schools, or for children that are transitioning from an elementary school to a middle school or from a middle school to a high school, that first day of school not feeling like you’re lost is so beneficial. You know where the teachers are. If you need to go to the principal’s office or to get help, you know where the office is,” Mills said.

As for parents, Mills says it’s important to create dialogue with your child’s teacher from day one to find out how to stay updated on your child’s progress.

Mills says to stay engaged with your child beyond the first day by asking about their time a school to open the lines of communication.

If you child requires additional assistance for coping with school challenges, you can contact your school’s counseling department or reach out to the State of Tennessee’s 24/7 crisis line at (855) 274-7471.

