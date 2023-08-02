Jackson-Madison County library events for August

From the Jackson-Madison County Public Library:

Multiage Programs at JMC Library August 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Library has several ongoing programs for adults this month.

Computer Classes: Intro to Computers is August 9 at 11:00 am. Come to the MakerSpace to learn something new about computers! In this class we’ll be covering some computer basics, addressing common issues for beginners.

Computer Classes: Privacy & Security will be held August 23 at 11:00am. In this class we dive into how to protect yourself online.

BookTok Book Talks meets August 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join us at Starbucks by the mall for our teen/adult book club featuring titles circulating the world of #BookTok. This month we will talk about what we’ve been reading lately!

Game Nights are every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on August 3 & 17. Join us for board games of all kinds! Much more than your standard board games– we have new and popular games galore!

Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 10:00 am on August 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29. Tai chi is a Chinese tradition that is now practiced as a graceful form of exercise.

Stitching Hour is every Tuesday at 2:00 pm onAugust 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29. Join others for a cozy session of knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, or any other textile skill. Beginners welcome!

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups) is every Monday at 11:00 am on August 7, 14, 21 & 28. Join us for an hour of arts and crafts while we listen to music or a podcast.

Yoga Class is every Monday at 4:30 pm on August 7, 14, 21 & 28. Join others as they explore the benefits of yoga in this class held weekly!

Unique Line Dance meets every Monday at 6:00 pm on August 7, 14, 21 & 28. Come in and get a great hour of exercise in this line dance class with a unique twist!

Jackson Writer’s Club meets every 2nd and 4th Thursday at 5:30 pm on August 10 & 24. Join fellow writers for mini-lessons and writing practice. Share your knowledge and gain new insight. Writers of any level of experience are welcome!

Children’s Programs at JMC Library August 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Library has several ongoing programs for children this month.

Story Time at the Main Library is on Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays at 10:30. For the little ones ages 5 & under. Join us once a week for stories, songs, fun, and friends.

August 1 Int’l Day of Friendship: A great day to make new friends with a story, songs, and playtime after.

August 3 Int’l Traffic Light Day: We have Garrett Morgan to thank for this wonderful invention. We’ll read books about cars and then have fun with Hot Wheels in the Program Center!

August 7, 8, 10 World Cat Day: This is a purrr-fectly good excuse to read some of the cutest books

about cats & kittens. If you have a picture of your own cat, bring it to show off!

August 14, 15, 17 World Honey Bee Day: Buzz into the library this week for some stories and a chance to show appreciation for the hardest little workers in the world.

August 21, 22, 24 National Dog Day: The library is full of wonderful books about puppers. We’ll read a few, make a craft, & maybe even meet a furry friend!

August 28, 29, 31 National Beach Day: If you aren’t lucky enough to actually be sitting on a beach this week, come to story time instead. No sand or surf, but plenty of fun, friends, and books about the ocean.

Pokémon Trading Card Swap is on Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm. Come to the library to trade cards from everyone’s favorite pocket monster game, Pokémon.

Coding Club is on August 3 at 3:30 pm. Come hang out with fellow programmers and build your coding skills in the Library’s Makerspace. Make games, animations, and more…all with code! Ages 10+

Teen Programs at JMC Library August 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Library has several ongoing programs for teens and tweens this month.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace meets on August 18th at 3:30 pm. In the Library’s Makerspace, learn how to make your own board game or adapt the rules of existing board games in new and exciting ways.

Brown Bag Book Club meets every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Tweens and teens are welcome to bring a sack lunch and join us for a book club.

Teen Advisory Board is every First Wednesday at 3:00 pm on August 3. Join TAB to meet other teens, plan events, help choose books and materials for the Teen Room, and more!

Anime Club every first Saturday at 3:00 pm on August 5. Come watch anime, talk about manga, play games, craft, and have fun!

Teen Arts and Crafts (for Teens) every second Saturday at 3:00 pm on August 12. Come use our collection of arts and craft supplies to get creative.

Marvel Club every third Saturday at 3:00 pm on August 19. Join other Marvel fans for crafts, discussion, movie showings, and more.

K-POP Club every fourth Saturday at 3:00 pm on August 26. Come listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists with other fans and play games, snack, craft, or just hang out!

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown. For more information, contact the Library at 731-425-8600, visit the Library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or its website at www.jmclibrary.org.