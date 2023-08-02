Beloved member of the community passes away

JACKSON, TENN– Jackson resident and civil rights activist Shirlene Mercer leaves behind a living legacy in Jackson and West Tennessee that is sure to be remembered for generations to come.

Shirlene Mercer was born in Jackson. After graduating from Merry High, she pursued higher education at Lane College during the 1960s. At the time, the country was in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. As the demand for change grew louder and began to spread from the larger cities to places like Jackson. At the forefront of activism in Jackson was Mercer herself.

“She made a tremendous mark in this community; historical-wise she will never be replaced. We will honor her to the best of our ability, never forget what she has taught most of us, and we’ll keep her legacy alive,” said Harrell Carter, president of Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP.

Pieces of her legacy in Jackson are evident throughout the city. Notably a park in east Jackson named after mercer that contains a plaque that lists her lifelong achievements. At Jackson City Hall, a memorial to Shirlene Mercer who was a part of four African American Lane College students that walked into a Woolworth Store, sat at a “whites-only” counter and protested segregation. Mercer’s fight for equality didn’t end in the Woolworth Store. She continued her community activism after her graduation from lane college by holding key positions in multiple groups and organizations.

“I was doing what was right. I thought that was the right thing to do,” said Shirlene Mercer in an interview WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News did with her in march of 2021.

She took up teaching in Hardeman County for twenty-four years and in 1989 she became the Director for the District Services for congressman John Tanner. Throughout her life she never stopped fighting for equality and safety in West Tennessee.

“The fight is not over. She just passed a baton. As others, like myself will eventually pass the baton. It will continue as long as we’re at this point in time at this stage of our existence…as humans not recognizing the equalities and the worth of other human beings,” said Carter.

Harrell carter and the NAACP wants to share with Shirlene Mercer’s friends and family their sincerest condolences and they wish for the best for all in difficult days ahead.

Mayor Scott Conger made a social media post commemorating Shirlene Mercer. In it, he said quote, “She was an example of determination and drive. She loved people, that’s why she fought so hard for everyone.”