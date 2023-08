Funeral service for Diane Poole, age 62, will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercers Brothers Funeral Home.

Mrs. Poole died Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.