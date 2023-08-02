District-wide in-service held in Jackson-Madison County schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System came together as a district to sharpen their skills as the new school year quickly approaches.

“We have teachers choose principals that are actually leading the presentations today. So our presentations ranged from topics on working with children with trauma, to new special education laws, ways to engage students, math curriculum, you name it. It’s a variety of professional development,” said Dr. Tiffany Spight, the Chief Academic Officer for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

With over 200 sessions addressing skills for teachers, support staff, and other needed personnel, one in particular, the Mysteries in Learning, stood out for an inclusion special education teacher.

“This gives me an opportunity to go a little deeper into where kids are, as far as their academic needs. And so I’m looking forward to that,” said Danya Love, the Special Ed teacher for Community Montessori School.

And when Love was asked how she felt coming into the new school year, her excitement was bursting over.

“To love on the kids, you know, to let them know that they’re important, they matter, and they’re special, and they have the ability to do whatever their heart’s desire, you know. It gives them the opportunity, gives me an opportunity to encourage them, to motivate them to the best of my ability,” Love said.

In-services will continue on Thursday and Friday at each school, and they will be working on specific areas for their school before they officially welcome in their students on Monday.

