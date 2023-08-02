Local woman facing charge of carrying weapon onto school property

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–A Dyersburg woman has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

According to Dyerburg police, the weapon was found when the woman walked through a screening system at a Dyersburg Middle School, which was implemented by the city schools this year. The parent was reportedly immediately searched and the weapon was found.

Dyersburg police say 40-year-old Lauren Woolridge has been charged with carrying the weapon on school property and issued a misdemeanor citation to appear in Dyersburg City Court.