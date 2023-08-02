Meeting to be held for Black farmers in Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A meeting for Black farmers is being held in Haywood County on Thursday.

According to the news release, the meeting is being held for farmers “to discuss heir property issues; pursuing economic development partnerships for generational wealth with BlueOval City project.”

The meeting, which is being hosted by Thomas Burrell, president of the Black Farmers & Agriculturalists

Association (BFAA), will be at Carver High School in Haywood County at 11 a.m.

“The purpose of the meeting in Brownsville is to encourage the Black farmers to come together and unify to discuss how we can solve the ongoing problems of heir property,” Burrell said. “We must solve the problem of heir property first before benefitting in the economic development partnerships for hotels, restaurants, gas stations, warehouses, and office buildings near the $5.6 billion-dollar BlueOval City project in Haywood County. The Black farmers who own thousands of acres of land need to incorporate. We will have attorneys present to answer your questions.”

