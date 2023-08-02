Michael Lavord Tipler
Funeral service for Michael Lavord Tipler, age 60, will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Blair’s Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Blair’s Chapel CME Church Cemetery.
Mr. Tipler died Friday, July 28, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Tipler will lie-in-state Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Blair’s Chapel CME Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.