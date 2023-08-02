More Showers & Storms Thursday & Early Friday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

A stalled out frontal boundary will slowly drift to the north tonight and linger around for Thursday and Friday. We are expecting more showers and storms Thursday that could come in a few rounds. Another round of rain showers or storms will move through during the first half of the day on Friday as well. We are also going to be warming up as we wrap up the work week. Will the heat and rain chances continue into the weekend? Find out here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and a few weak storms moved through early on Wednesday. The stalled out front will begin to slowly lift back across West Tennessee as a warm front. This will usher in more humid and warmer weather and a change in the winds late in the day. The winds will shift back to the southwest by Wednesday night. Highs reached the upper 80s on Wednesday and overnight lows will fall back down to the low 70s. We should be mostly dry tonight although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. More rain is on the way for Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Another round of showers and storms is expected during the first half of the day on Thursday. As the day progresses most of the rain will lift to the north and east of our viewing area as the front pushes further away from us. Under the warm front, skies will remain partly cloudy in the morning and decrease by Thursday night.

There could be a few storms developing in the late evening hours as well. The winds will come out of the southwest as well and that will warm us up into the low to mid 90s. The temperatures will be higher in areas southwest of Jackson where the sun will peak out the longest. Areas southwest of Madison county are under heat alerts with some heat indices getting over 110° near the Mississippi River.

Heat is the #1 leading cause of weather-related fatalities. Stay hydrated and use extreme caution if working outdoors tomorrow!

It will be also be quite humid into the afternoon and overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Chances for rain sit around 60% but will be highest north and east of the Hub City.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how far the front gets pushed before it stalls out will determine how long the rain will last into the morning across West Tennessee on Friday. As of now we are expecting mostly sunny skies and hot and humid weather in the evening but plenty of clouds to kick off the day.

Highs will reach the mid 90s and the winds will come out of the southwest. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 70s again. Chances for rain will be greatest in the morning and early afternoon hours. The winds are forecast to come out of the west on Friday on the backside of a low pressure system.

THE WEEKEND:

The forecast scenario that makes the most sense as of now shows another front drifting back through West Tennessee this weekend and stalling out. The front will bring in another shot for showers and storms. Saturday looks more likely that Sunday to be dry but it all depends on the timing of the front. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest on Saturday, out of the west of Sunday and back to the northwest into the day on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy in general this weekend but will be mostly sunny and even mostly cloudy at times when the front passes. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 90s depending on who encounters the rain early in the day. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs reaching the low 90s or upper 80s but that also depends on the timing of the front. Like this last week, temperatures are forecast to be a little cooler to start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures are forecast to cool down a bit as we head into next week on the backside of a weak front. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Monday and cool down to the mid 80s during the middle of the week. Lows will fall to the mid 60s as well during the first half of the week due to the lower humidity from the northwest winds. Some showers look possible on Monday before some drier weather may try to return for the middle of the week. We cannot rule out rain any day next week as we are expecting to be sitting in a similar weather pattern to the previous couple weeks where we saw a few rounds of showers and storms.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to be quite high to wrap up the work week and to kick off the weekend. The rain and storm chances are high in the middle of the week and will look to return again over the weekend. As of now the severe weather threat appears to be low but some storms are expected over the next 7 days. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for heat and the potential for some isolated storms this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

