Senior citizen food drive to be held Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Madison Senior Citizen Center will host its first-ever senior food drive on Friday, August 4, available for all citizens ages 60 and up.

The drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors can line up as early as 9:30 am. A variety of foods will be provided, including fresh produce, poultry, and baked goods.

To beat the rush, it is recommended to fill out an info form ahead of time. An ID will be required the day of the drive.

“There is not a limit to the seniors. Our goal is for Madison County as a whole to meet the needs of all our seniors in Madison County that are 60 plus,” said Lisa Bobbit, the Executive Director of WMSCC.

This will be a monthly event, held on the first Friday of every month. All seniors in Madison County are encouraged to visit the Senior Citizen Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

