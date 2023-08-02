Shiloh National Military Park to host Junior Ranger Hike

SHILOH, Tenn. — The Shiloh National Military Park is hosting a Junior Ranger Hike later this month.

The park says the hike will allow the rangers to explore the battlefield, observe animals, and learn how to record observations with their very own Field Notebook and special pencil that will be provided.

The park says it will begin at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Center and will end at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Space is limited to 50 Junior Rangers, and it is free to registered Junior Rangers and their parents or

guardians, the park says.

Call (731) 689-5696 to register.

