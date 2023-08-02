TBI charges man in connection to shooting incident near Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A Haywood County man is facing charges in connection to an incident outside of a Memphis school.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of investigation, Joel Alejandro Bowman of Stanton has been charged with carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, criminal attempted second-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and assault against a first responder.

Agents say Bowman attempted to enter a Hebrew Academy in the 300 block of south White Station Road while armed with a handgun.

He is accused of firing shots in the area before driving away.

According to the TBI, Memphis officers located Bowman and pulled him over, where he exited the vehicle holding a firearm and was shot by officers.

At this time, Bowman remains hospitalized in Memphis.